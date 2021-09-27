R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial In NYC!
R. Kelly was found guilty in New York on Monday on all counts in a high-profile sex-trafficking case, capping a trial that featured hours of graphic testimony from the singer’s accusers. Kelly, who has been in custody for much of the time since he was formally charged in 2019, was convicted on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a law that bars the transport of people across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”. Posted By Persist
