Straight Creep: Two Grown Men Harass An Underage Girl At The Bus Station! "This Is LA, We Don't Give An F Out Here"
The girl recording says they were coming from a concert when the group started catcalling her and her roommate. They walked to the other side of the platform to wait for the metro to arrive and she starts recording as one of the men approaches. The group of 4 followed them into their train car, even after they waited for them to board first and kept up the act on the train. Eventually all 4 got off a few stops before she and her roommate did. Posted by JR
