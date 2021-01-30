Professor Ripface - Money Right [Don't Watch Face Records Submitted]
DON'T WATCH FACE RECORDS PRESENTS PROFESSOR RIPFACE.
The Toronto artist has dropped the visuals to his hit single "MONEY RIGHT."
His highly anticipated EP "ENERGIA" is out now and available on all streaming platforms!
⚡ENERGIA⚡
https://ffm.to/nk6p5mp
SUBSCRIBE TO PROFESSOR RIPFACE' CHANNEL FOR EXCLUSIVES WHEN THEY DROP:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoxi6349BpQGDKDoFDESfvg
STAY ENERGIZED WITH PROFESSOR RIPFACE:
IG:
https://www.instagram.com/professorripface
SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/album/1qVae13iz0nCWG7vE4XG7FFB
APPLE MUSIC:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/money-right-single/1507688557?
#ENERGIA #ENERGIAOUTNOW #DONTWATCHFACE #DONTWATCHFACERECORDS
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS