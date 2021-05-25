Weezy Pacino - Dis For My Ni**az [Don’t Fold Ent Submitted]
Richmond, VA., DFE…Don’t Fold Entertainment presents,“DIS FOR MY NIGGA”. From the trenches to the last splits, DFE slows things down for a ride on the grimy, slime and crime side of the grind. “DIS FOR MY NIGGA”, a trenches tale from the calls from the Pen, to the splits, DFE bangs out another anthem. Loyalty and grind, whatever, whenever “DIS FOR MY NIGGA”. Follow (DFE) Don’t Fold Entertainment on social media everywhere today.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS