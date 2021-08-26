Landlord Is Now Homeless Because Her Tenants Won't Pay Rent!
"Brandie LaCasse has been waiting on rent for nearly a year. She owns three properties in upstate New York, but the single mother and Air Force veteran is functionally homeless after falling on hard times herself.
After notifying tenants they had to move out so she could move in, the tenants stopped paying rent and stayed put, she said. She and her daughter have been living out of her car and staying with friends.
"I've cried many nights, like thinking, 'Where's my money?'" she said. " - CBSNEWS
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS