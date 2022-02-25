Pure Evil: Nutcase Murders A Young Girl In Houston, Texas... Speared Her With A Metal Pole After Running Her Over With His Vehicle!
"Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal assault of a woman at 9700 Bissonnet Street that occurred about 2 a.m. on Thursday (February 24).
The victim is identified as Jasmine James, 26.
The suspect, Chiedozie Amadi, 22, is charged with murder in the 338th State District Court. A booking photo of Amadi is attached to this news release.
HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives V. Habukiha and A. Merino reported:
HPD patrol officers responded to a crash at the above address and observed Amadi standing over Ms. James. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported James to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased." - CityOfHouston News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS