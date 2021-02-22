Meanwhile In New York: Man Waving 'Trump 2024' Flag Gets Taken Down & Kicked Out Of Central Park Ice Skating Rink!
A man carrying a “Trump 2024” flag was tackled by an ice skater at Wollman Rink in Central Park over the weekend. The crowd of ice skaters booed the man, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, as he skated on the ice holding the flag. He was then tackled by another skater as people nearby clapped and another person took the man’s flag away. Posted By Persist
