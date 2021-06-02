From Rags To Riches: The Homeless Boy Who Invented Louis Vuitton!
Louis Vuitton is the No.1 luxury brand in the world â valued at over $30 billion. Its history dates back to the 19th century and begins with a homeless teenager who could only dream of success. With no money or food, he worked odd jobs with artisans and craftsmen to survive, barely making any money but learned valuable skills that led to pioneering modern luggage and creating a billion-dollar empire. Posted By Persist
