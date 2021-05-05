Wild: This Artist's Body Paint Illusions Are Nothing Short Of Amazing!
Professional artist Johannes Stötter is known for his groundbreaking work in the realm of body painting and body art. Rather than a static canvas, Johannes transfers his art onto live models, which enhances the connectivity between the artist, person and art-form. Bringing his artwork to life with each brush stroke, and creating detailed effects with his hands, he fuses the seen and unseen into one.
Check out more of his work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRytC53vVVt2C2qRyd3R96g
