Sony Fires PlayStation Executive After Getting Caught In A Pedophilia Sting Tryna Meet With A 15-Year-Old Boy!
A top Sony executive has been fired after he was allegedly caught in an amateur pedophilia sting operation posted on YouTube. George Cacioppo — the senior vice president from the team behind PlayStation — allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with a 15-year-old boy, according to a video posted by the YouTube channel People v. Preds. Posted By PSmooth
