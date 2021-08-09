19-Year-Old Brazilian Crypto Trader Shot Dead In Porsche After Flexin With Cash On Instagram! (News Report)(Subtitles)
"A young Brazilian cryptocurrency trader who highlighted his digitally-fueled wealth on social media was gunned down while driving his red Porsche Boxster.
What Happened: According to a New York Post report, 19-year-old Wesley Pessano Santarem was murdered on Aug. 4 as he drove through the city of Sao Pedro da Aldeia while on his way to get a haircut.
Pessano was involved as a cryptocurrency trader and investor during the past three years. He shared his success online to 133,000 followers of his Instagram account, where he posted photographs with his Porsche and wads of cash. He also maintained a YouTube channel where he shared trading tips with his 15,600 subscribers.
Police investigating the crime scene said Pessano was shot four times, including one shot to his head. A passenger in his car was injured." - Benziga News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS