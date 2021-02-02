French Basketball League Player Breaks Another Players Jaw During A Game!
Metropolitans 92 announced that their center Miralem Halilovic has been diagnosed with a displaced jaw fracture. The big man will undergo surgery, including osteosynthesis, and will be out for at least three months which means he will very likely miss the rest of the season. Halilovic suffered the injury during the French League game against Roanne when the opposing Boubacar Toure intentionally punched him in the face. Toure was immediately kicked out of the game and there weren’t any additional incidents. The Senegalese center is waiting for the decision of the French League regarding the punishment. Posted by Abdul
