Distraught Mother Of 1 Year Old Who Was Shot In The Head By Police Speaks Out! "My Baby Didn't Deserve This"

Daisha Smalls was pumping gas on March 3 when she saw police cars and sirens, she said at a news conference on Tuesday. Smalls said she was sitting inside the vehicle when a man approached and told her to get out of the car. Her son, Legend, was in the backseat. "I wouldn't give him my car because I let him know that I have a child in my car and that I would not leave my car without my son," Smalls said, describing that the man then sat on her lap and tried to hijack the vehicle. The police then shot into her car, killing the suspect on top of her and injuring Legend Smalls when a bullet entered his head, Small's attorney, Ben Crump said. Posted by Abdul