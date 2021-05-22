Beyond Disrespectful: Illinois Police Tell Man That Substance In His Car Tested Positive For Meth ... When It Was Really His Daughter's Ashes!
A bereaved father is suing Illinois police after they accused him of possessing meth — when it was really the ashes of his murdered daughter. Dartavius Barnes' confusion turns to horror when he realizes cops have been testing his two-year-old child's remains, believing them to be drugs. The bodycam footage shows police finding marijuana in the car, contained in bags and jars, which Barnes openly admits to having. But when he is told they also found "something else" in the center console: a crushed up substance that tested positive for "meth or MDMA", Barnes is utterly puzzled, and asks if he can be shown what they are talking about.
