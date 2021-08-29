Say What? Michigan Parents Ordered To Pay Their Son Over $30K After Throwing Out His Porn Collection!
A Michigan couple has been ordered to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his collection of pornography. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said this week that 43-year-old David Werking’s parents had no right to toss the collection, including films and magazines. The parents have also been ordered to pay Werking’s attorney $14,500. Posted By Persist
