Just Like That: Canadian Politician Gets Egged At A Campaign Event!
A man attending a People's Party of Canada event hit Canadian Politician / PPC leader Maxime Bernier with an egg while posing for a photo. As Bernier gives a thumbs up, the individual smashes an egg into the back of Bernier's head. A spokesperson Martin Masse said the campaign does not have security guards or screening for its events. Posted By Persist
