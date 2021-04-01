Helicopter Destroys Itself During Take Off!

In the morning around 9.30 am, at Bolzano airport. Heavily damaged a helicopter of the air section of the Guardia di Finanza ready to get up in the air for training.



The causes, judging by the images documenting all the phases of the accident, could be an error of the pilot or a failure of the tail rotor, which led the aircraft to turn on itself during take-off and then overturn on its side.



Just a few bruises for the two financial inspectors on board. Lucky and unharmed the military specialists who were on the ground near the device and who moved away in time avoiding the sucking of the blades and also the rain of shrapnel that detached from the out-of-control device.



The damaged helicopter is an Agusta-Westland 169 bought only a year ago, the price of which is around 10 million euros. It is now at the disposal of the relevant authorities to investigate the case.



The site was secured by firefighters from the airport detachment.