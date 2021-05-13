2021 Not Playing: U.N. Warns Israeli / Palestinian Conflict Could Be Headed For "Full-Scale War"

The United Nations has called for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Palestinians, warning that the devastating violence is on the cusp of spiraling out of control. The most severe outbreak of violence between Israel and the Palestinians since the 2014 war in Gaza has prompted a deepening sense of international concern, with ostensibly no end in sight to the crisis. Posted By Persist

