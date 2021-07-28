D.C. Officer Shares Voicemail He Received From Trump Supporter While Testifying Before Congress!

A police officer in Washington, DC, received an explicit and threatening voicemail from a supporter of former President Donald Trump as he testified before Congress' January 6 commission. In his testimony Michael Fanone said Capitol rioters had beaten him unconscious and nearly killed him. In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Fanone played a voicemail that he said someone had left while he was testifying. Posted By Persist

