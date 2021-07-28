D.C. Officer Shares Voicemail He Received From Trump Supporter While Testifying Before Congress!
A police officer in Washington, DC, received an explicit and threatening voicemail from a supporter of former President Donald Trump as he testified before Congress' January 6 commission. In his testimony Michael Fanone said Capitol rioters had beaten him unconscious and nearly killed him. In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Fanone played a voicemail that he said someone had left while he was testifying. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS