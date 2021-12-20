Court Cam: Murderer Is Emotionless When Describing Killing A Woman!
A murderer shows zero emotion when describing his crime. Jurors found Nelson guilty of killing Fulford after kidnapping her in 2017 from the Winter Park home of Reid Berman, where she worked as a caregiver and house manager. Judge Keith F. White sentenced Nelson to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder conviction, as well as three concurrent life sentences for the other charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and tampering with a witness. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS