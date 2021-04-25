Whoa: UFC's Chris Weidman Suffers Horrifying Broken Leg 17 Seconds Into His Fight With Uriah Hall!

In one of the most gruesome injuries in UFC history, Uriah Hall checked a kick from Chris Weidman that shattered the right leg of the former middleweight champion. The 185-pound rematch was instantly called off and ruled a TKO for Hall (17-9) just 17 seconds into the bout inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The sad irony of the situation is that Weidman (15-6) scored a similar victory over Anderson Silva in their 2013 middleweight title rematch that left the former champion sidelined for a full year. Posted By Persist

