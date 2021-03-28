My Girlfriend Acts Like A Dog: Meet The Couple Who Give New Meaning to The Phrase Puppy Love!
Meet the couple giving new meaning to the phrase ‘puppy love’! Jenna, 21, and her partner Lorenzo, 30, from Austin, Texas, have broken the internet with their TikTok "puppy play" videos, in which she can be seen drinking from a bowl on the floor, jumping into a river while playing fetch, and ripping up his slippers, or being walked on her leash. Jenna says she has enjoyed acting like a dog since she was a small child and loves entering the mental zone of "puppy space".
Posted By Joe
