Horrible: Oklahoma Man Cut Neighbor’s Heart Out, Cooked It & Tried To Feed It To His Family/Victims!
An Oklahoma man suspected of murdering three people has confessed to killing his neighbor, cutting her heart out and then cooking it to feed his family. Lawrence Anderson allegedly stabbed Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, to death in her Chickasha home. “He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.” After leaving Blankenship’s home, Anderson, 42, went back to the Pye’s home where he cooked the heart with the intention of feeding it to them. He then allegedly killed Leon Pye, 67, and his 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, and stabbed his aunt. Posted By Persist
