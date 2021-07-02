Woah: Gas Pipeline Fire In The Gulf Of Mexico Looks Surreal!

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - A fire at an underwater pipeline connecting a platform operated by Mexican state oil firm Pemex at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development has been brought under control, four sources said, after video footage showed flames shooting from the waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. Posted By Ghost

