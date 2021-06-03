Who Y'all Got? Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul Face-Off!

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather engaged in a long, heated face-off as their rivalry intensified ahead of their forthcoming exhibition fight. The pair will collide in an exhibition boxing bout on 6th June at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. They both maintained a no-nonsense approach during the face-off. Posted By Persist

