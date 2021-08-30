Jake Paul Wins Split Decision Over Tyron Woodley, Rematch Set If Woodley Gets “I Love Jake Paul” Tattoo!
Jake Paul Wins Split Decision Over Tyron Woodley! Jake Paul had to battle through all eight rounds with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley but he still got the job done with a split decision victory. The scorecards were somewhat controversial considering it appeared Paul was well ahead in total rounds but in the end two judges gave him the fight 77-75 and 78-74 with the third official giving the Woodley the nod with a 77-75 score. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS