SMH: North Carolina Walgreens Accidentally Administers Saline Instead Of COVID-19 Vaccine!
A Walgreens in North Carolina accidentally inoculated some patients with saline rather than the COVID-19 vaccine. The mix-up occurred with "a limited number of patients" one of the company's pharmacies in Monroe, North Carolina, Walgreens said. The store immediately reached out to each person that was mistakenly given saline and set up a COVID-19 vaccination "as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy,". Saline (also known as saline solution) is a mixture of sodium chloride in water and has a number of uses in medicine. Posted By Persist
