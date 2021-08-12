SMH: Karen Harasses Young Woman Over "Abolish Ice" Sticker On Her Car! "You're Filming My Husband"
Alyssa Cuellar, who filmed the video said she was assaulted by a woman named Moe Darling and her husband Vince McLeod from Ilwaco, Washington, over a sticker on her vehicle that read, "Abolish ICE" a movement that proposes the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Posted By Persist
