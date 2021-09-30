Statues Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & John Lewis Unveiled In New York!
the three statues portray George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who both died at the hands of law enforcement, and civil rights and statesman John Lewis. These three colossal figures in the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements have been inflated to a scale at which many feel they deserve. In addition to honoring their memory, Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, feels it is also a reminder of a great injustice. Posted By Persist
