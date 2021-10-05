$75 Million California Beachfront Property Will Be Returned To The Black Family Who The Government Drove Off The Land... 100 Years Ago!
"In 1912, Charles and Willa Bruce purchased beachfront property in California and turned it into a Black resort. That land was later taken from them. Now, over 100 years after they first bought it, it’s being returned to the Bruce family following the passage of a new bill" - Inside Edition
