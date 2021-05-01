Zodiac Bout To Crazy: A Delta Passenger Delivers A Baby On A Flight From Salt Lake City To Honolulu!
"Delta confirmed that a baby was born on the flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu on Wednesday. A doctor and nurses on the flight responded to a call for medical professionals. No other information about the birth or the baby's family was available."
credit:@juliabernice
Posted By Joe
