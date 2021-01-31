Anti-Vax/Lockdown Protesters Temporarily Shut Down COVID-19 Vaccinations At Dodger Stadium!
One of the largest vaccination sites in the U.S. temporarily shut down because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots & anti lockdown signs. Posted By Persist
