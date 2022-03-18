Just Wrong: Mother Says Her Son & Other Students Were Sold In A Mock Slave-Auction At A North Carolina School!
A parent has condemned a North Carolina school after her son and his fellow black students were “sold” at a mock “slave auction” by their white classmates. The mother was reportedly further infuriated when she learned that those involved had only received a one-day suspension for the abhorrent act, which sparked outrage in the community. Posted By Persist
