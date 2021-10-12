Horrible: Mom Leaps 82-Feet To Her Death In Bungee Jump accident!
A thrill-seeking mom of three plummeted 82 feet to her death after a communications mishap resulted in her leaping off a building without a properly secured “free-flying” cord, as captured in a gut-wrenching tourist video. “Despite the ongoing medical measures, the patient died,” a local health spokesperson told East2West news of the freak accident, which occurred Sunday in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Posted By PSmooth
