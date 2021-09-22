Anti Aircraft Gunner Hits Missile Square On The Head During “Clear Sky” Competition!

The commander of the anti-aircraft gunners' unit, Lieutenant Sergei Mayonov, was recognized as the most accurate marksman in the "Skill" race of the "Clear Sky" competition held in China.

At the site of live firing, an anti-aircraft gunner from the Igla-S MANPADS, the only one among all the participants in the competition, struck a Chinese TY-300D target missile, imitating a high-speed air target at an altitude of 1.5 thousand meters, with a direct hit. At the site of live firing, an anti-aircraft gunner from the Igla-S MANPADS, the only one among all the participants in the competition, struck a Chinese TY-30. Posted By Ghost

