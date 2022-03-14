Settle The Feud: Jake Paul Offers Kanye West & Pete Davidson $30 Million Each For Boxing Fight!
Jake Paul has offered Kanye West and Pete Davidson $30million each to settle their ongoing feud in a boxing ring. Paul claims he is willing to act as promoter and matchmaker to allow the feuding pair to settle their differences. Davidson recently taunted West in a string of texts in which he claimed he was in bed with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian .Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS