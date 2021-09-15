Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash For Covid-19 Vaccine Tweet! "Friend Got It, Became Impotent"
Nicki Minaj faced public backlash after tweeting the day before that a friend of her cousin developed swollen testicles and impotence after getting vaccinated against Covid-19. She told fans she would only get immunized once she did enough research and recommended that they wear masks and get the shots if they’re required to for work. Posted By Persist
