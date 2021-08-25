Say What? Kanye West Files Court Documents To Legally Change His Name To "Ye"
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is changing his name to Ye, a nickname friends and fans have been using for years. The documents, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, show West listed "personal reasons" as his explanation for changing his name. The music mogul is referred to as Ye so often that he and Kim Kardashian West considered naming their fourth child Ye after him. Posted By Persist
