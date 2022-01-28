Wild: Bulletproof Vest Saves Georgia Deputy's Life During Traffic Stop!
A Georgia deputy is recovering after he was shot at close range during a traffic stop. After continued requests, Olivar can be seen showing Kile what appears to be a white rag, saying he has nothing in his car, then seconds later opening fire directly at the officer. Even with the bulletproof vest doing its job, it is still very painful," Sheriff Reece said. Posted By Persist
