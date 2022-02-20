Horrible: Pennsylvania Uber Driver & Mother Of Four Pleaded For Her Life Before Being Shot In The Head ... Suspect Arrested!
An Uber driver and the mother of four children who was murdered in Pennsylvania this month begged for a passenger to spare her life in a robbery attempt which resulted in her death. "I’m begging you, I have four kids," said 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza, according to dashcam video footage of the gruesome crime. Calvin Crew was arrested on Thursday and arraigned Friday before District Judge Robert P. Dzvonick. Pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25, Crew is being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail. Posted By Persist
