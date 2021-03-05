SMH: Escaped Convict Arrested After Coming Out Of Hiding To Buy 'Call Of Duty' & Attacking Officers!
Bodycam footage shows escaped convict Clint Butler kicking one officer and punching another in the face before being held down by the officers and security guards who came to help. He escaped HMP Spring Hill open prison last year while serving a 17-year extended sentence for crimes including robbery and firearms offenses. It was the call of a newly released "Call Of Duty" game that lured Butler out of hiding, leading him to venture into the city centre with a friend for a non-essential trip. Posted By Persist
