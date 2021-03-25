He A Cold Piece Of Work: This Couple Is Literally Paying For Dude To Live In Their House!
A California couple says they can’t move into their new home because the previous owner refuses to leave and can’t be kicked out because of the state’s ongoing freeze on evictions during the pandemic. Tracie and Myles Albert used their savings to buy a four-bedroom home in Riverside 14 months ago. They’ve been paying the mortgage every month, but haven’t been able to move in. "He just said he wasn't leaving, that was it. Wasn't going to leave the house, barricaded himself in the house,” Myles said.
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS