The Story Of The Shark Island Holocaust!
Shark Island or "Death Island" was one of five concentration camps located on Shark Island off Lüderitz, in Central Namibia. It was used by the German Empire during the Herero and Namaqua genocide of 1904–1908. Between 1,032 and 3,000 Herero and Namaqua men, women, and children died in the camp between its opening in 1905 and its closing in April 1907. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS