Already? Republican Lawmaker Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden!
Before President Joe Biden finished his first day in office and before the Senate trial of his predecessor has even begun, a Georgia Republican has filed articles of impeachment against the new president. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the articles Thursday, alleging corruption by President Biden in his dealings with Ukraine and abuse of power pertaining to his son, Hunter – all of which would have had to have happened before he took office. Posted By Persist
