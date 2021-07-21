HoneyKomb Brazy Headed Back To Jail... Court Orders Him To Finish 15 Year Prison Sentence!
" A Mobile County judge revoked the probation of Mobile rapper “HoneyKomb Brazy."
The rapper, whose real name is Nashon Jones, was on probation for a conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He only served 18 months of a 15-year sentence, but now the DA's office said he'll have to serve the rest of the time.
Prosecutors asked the judge to send him back to prison for violating the terms of that probation. Prosecutors presented 15 video clips showing Jones with guns or drugs." - FOX10
