Wait, What? Ohio Woman Marries Man Who Spent 32 Years In Prison For Allegedly Killing Her Brother!
An Ohio woman has married a man convicted of murdering her brother after writing him a letter while he was in jail to forgive him. Crystal Strauss got hitched to John Tiedjen, 57, earlier this month after he was freed on bond awaiting a retrial for murdering Brian McGary, 18, in April 1989. John could convicted once again once the new evidence is revealed. Posted By Persist
