Dave Chappelle Doesn't Want "Affordable Housing" In His Backyard... Threatened To Remove All His Businesses.. So 1 Ohio Village Stopped The Project!
"Dave Chappelle threatens to pull his multi-million dollar funding for small Ohio village where he lives over new $39M housing development for 'wealthy interlopers': Comedian worth $50M says 'I am not bluffing'
Chappelle spoke out furiously at Yellow Springs council meeting on Monday He is firmly opposed to large new house development in the town of 3,700 'I am not bluffing,' he told the council of his threat to pull his investments Chapelle did not explain his opposition but partner says project is for outsiders " DailyMail
- Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS