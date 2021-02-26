Oh Nah: Deputy Slams Car Door In Handcuffed Man's Head!
A handcuffed man’s head was slammed with a car door as he’s being arrested by a Greenville County Sheriff deputy. The video of Stephon Hopkins was distributed by Black Lives Matter activist Bruce Wilson, who has demanded the deputy be fired. Stephon Hopkins is then seen lying on the ground with his head partially resting on the door frame when the car door is slammed on his head. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS