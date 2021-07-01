CA Female Prison Guard Gets 7 Months In Jail For Letting An Inmate Blow Her Back Out In Front Of 11 Others!
"A California State Prison Guard, Tina Gonzalez, was sentenced to 7 months in prison for having sex with an inmate in Fresno County jail, in full view of 11 others. She will serve 210 days locked up, followed by two years of probation.
Gonzalez, 26, pleaded no contest to a felony count of sexual activity by a detention facility employee with a consenting confined adult, a felony count of possession of drugs or an alcoholic beverage in a jail facility, and a misdemeanor count of possession of cellular device with intent to deliver to an inmate, Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright confirmed." - ABC News
