SMH: Asian Woman Randomly Slugged In The Face Outside Of NYC Restaurant!

BROKEN? 14,209 views

Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face outside of a restaurant in Chinatown. The suspect was apprehended at the scene for attacking the 55-year-old woman and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The woman was taken to another hospital with a facial injury, but was said to be stable. Posted by Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS