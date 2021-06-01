SMH: Asian Woman Randomly Slugged In The Face Outside Of NYC Restaurant!
Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face outside of a restaurant in Chinatown. The suspect was apprehended at the scene for attacking the 55-year-old woman and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The woman was taken to another hospital with a facial injury, but was said to be stable.
